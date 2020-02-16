Back to the Future deepfake inserts Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland

EZRyderX47/YouTube

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, we said goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's favorite professor-student pairing. But thanks to a deepfake from YouTuber EZRyderX47, Tony Stark and Peter Parker reunite for one clip only, and they play the roles of an equally iconic duo.

Via the video manipulation technology, Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland appear as Marty McFly and Doc Brown respectively in a scene from 1985's Back to the Future. And it works. The two could play the roles one day if Hollywood gorges itself and does a remake.

Downey Jr. is popular with the deepfake artists. His Iron Man was rejigged to star Tom Cruise.

But aside from amusing movie casting swap-outs, deepfake technology is a troubling beast. It involves forging videos to make someone appear to be doing or saying something they never did.

One of the worst examples is Steve Buscemi as Jennifer Lawrence. You may regret this.

In real life, Downey Jr. is rumored to make a cameo appearance as Tony Stark in Black Widow, and Holland will return as Peter Parker in another Spider-Man sequel, swinging in 2021.