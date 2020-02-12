Baby Yoda makes it onto Dictionary.com's list of new slang

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

If you've been living under a rock for the last few months and want to find out who Baby Yoda is, you can now look him up in the dictionary. Dictionary.com on Wednesday unveiled a list of new slang additions, which include OK boomer, VSCO girl and cancel culture.

Baby Yoda, a nickname for a character called The Child, has dominated the internet since the release of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. "He is a member of the same species as the beloved Star Wars character, Yoda," the Dictionary.com entry reads. "Baby Yoda's adorable, lovable appearance helped make the character a widespread meme online."

Other entries also touch on recent internet phenomena and trends. OK boomer is a phrase often used by younger people online to call out or mock older people who seem close-minded or out of touch. VSCO girl is "a term, generally used as an insult, for a young, usually white woman who posts trendy pictures of herself edited on the app VSCO." And cancel culture involves dismissing or withdrawing support from people or companies after they've done something considered wrong or offensive. It's a practice often seen on social media, particularly on Twitter.

Other social media and pop culture-inspired words include big mood ("a way to react to or describe something [people] find relatable or resonant in some way"), hold my beer ("an expression joked about being said before an unthinking person does something dangerous or stupid") and Karen ("a mocking slang term for an entitled, obnoxious, middle-aged white woman").

Megxit, a term used to describe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their senior roles in the royal family, also made the cut, as did Cheetle, a word to describe the orange residue that stays on your fingers when you're eating Cheetos.

This all means one thing: From now on, any time a young person is asked to define these terms or phrases, they have every right to snarkily respond, "Go look it up."