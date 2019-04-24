Avengers porn: Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Spider-Man top searches

Marvel Studios 2018, artist: Ryan Meinerding

Some people may be anticipating Avengers: Endgame by reading reviews, or searching for plot clues in trailers, or plotting their pee breaks. Others, well, their minds are going to a different place.

Adult site Pornhub revealed Tuesday that searches for Avengers have been climbing on the site since April 15, and on April 19, they spiked at 2912 percent more than before the climb began. That's an additional 2 million searches over seven days, the site reports.

As far as specific characters, MCU newcomer Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson) led the list, followed by Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Pornhub Insights

Courtly Captain America (Chris Evans) was next, followed by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Perhaps surprisingly, Norse hottie Thor (Chris Hemsworth) only came in at No. 8, with playboy Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) at No. 9 and regal Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) at No. 10.

Now playing: Watch this: Avengers: Endgame is a thrilling sequel to every MCU...

Supervillain Thanos (Josh Brolin) didn't make the list, because, well -- he's not an Avenger. And also, don't discount that creepy-weird cat-scratch thing on his giant purple chin. Not at all sexy.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 24 in Australia, April 25 in the UK and April 26 in the US.