Avengers: Infinity War stars look back on 10 years of Marvel

Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of Marvel's past 10 years on the big screen, so the stars of the movie have gathered to look back on that colourful decade.

Marvel has released a new video drawing a line from the beginnings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the unstoppable entertainment juggernaut it's become today. Here's the video:

The first film in the MCU was Iron Man, released in May 2008. Speaking before the film opened, director Jon Favreau said "I really don't know how people are gonna react to this thing." But he could soon breathe easy, as a combination of action, humour, cutting-edge effects and a star turn from Robert Downey Jr made Iron Man a huge hit and paved the way for Marvel's other superheroes to leap from page to screen.

Producer Kevin Feige, one of the chief architects of the MCU, describes how he dreamt both of Iron Man being a hit and of the film laying the groundwork for something bigger. 18 movies later, Infinity War director Joe Russo describes the resulting movie dynasty as a "massive organism full of shifting parts and new ideas", while Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman calls it a "a cool experiment" full of "epic, classical, mythological characters".

The video also hails casting director Sarah Halley Finn, who brought together the winning combination of actors key to the success of the MCU, from Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson to Chrises Evans, Hemsworth and Pratt.

And the video climaxes with a brief glimpse of a future Marvel hero, Brie Larson, who will appear as Captain Marvel in her own movie in 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War opens on 27 April around the world. To get you up to speed, here's the story so far...