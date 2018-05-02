Avengers: Infinity War reportedly blows past $800M worldwide

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War has crossed the $800 million mark in worldwide box office receipts, according to Exhibitor Relations.

The domination is real. Marvel’s AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR snatched another $87.9M globally on Tuesday, $808M total. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) May 2, 2018

After a record-breaking opening weekend in the United States -- destroying even Star Wars: The Force Awakens there -- Infinity War is now on track to hunt down The Force Awakens' $2B global run. And it's easily poised to beat Black Panther, which has made $1.3B globally to date. Even Black Panther took a week to cross $500 million at the global box office.

Marvel Studios didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

via Comicbook.com