Avengers: Endgame will mark Stan Lee's last Marvel movie cameo

Whenever a new Marvel movie came out, fans had fun trying to spot Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee on the big screen. Lee guest-starred in over 20 Marvel movies -- as well as in various TV shows, video games and comics.

Lee has appeared as everything from a bus driver to a librarian alongside the comic book characters he created over the years.

But since Lee's death at age 95 in 2018, it's been unclear how many more posthumous cameos would be granted to the late, great comic book creator, until now.

"It's his last one committed to film," Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo told the media on press day in Los Angeles Saturday.

Most recently, Lee had a touching posthumous cameo in Captain Marvel reading a script of director Kevin Smith's 1995 movie Mallrats, which Lee starred in as himself.

Some fans speculated that the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, which hits theaters in July, would feature Lee's final cameo, especially since Russo told the press earlier this month that "I don't remember if he was well enough to do the cameo in Homecoming or not."

While it's bittersweet to learn that Lee's last hurrah in the MCU is coming up fast, the the extra-long run time for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame movie could mean that Marvel might give Lee more than one appearance in the three-hour movie.

"I have to say, I think it's astonishing that this would be his last cameo," Russo added. "It's just kind of mind-boggling that he made it to the end of this run. I can't believe it."

After all, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 allowed for not one but two moments in the film where Lee -- dressed as an astronaut -- is seen discussing his past adventures with various interested aliens referred to as the Watchers.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on April 26.

Originally published 2:36 p.m. PT.