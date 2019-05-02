Avengers: Endgame tops Black Panther as most-tweeted movie

Enlarge Image Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame isn't just hulk-smashing box office records. It's also the new Twitter movie champion set to the heroic tune of 50 million tweets.

The Twitter Movies account delivered the news Thursday that Endgame is "now the most tweeted about movie ever."

50 million Tweets



*sɴᴀᴘ*#AvengersEndgame is now the most Tweeted about movie ever. pic.twitter.com/Um2aGpRpN6 — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) May 2, 2019

Twitter Movies also revealed the most talked about characters on the platform. This is one time when the villain ultimately bested the superheroes. Thanos came out on top with the most mentions, followed by Thor, Iron Man, Captain America and Hulk.

Marvel movies have a history of setting Twitter on fire. Twitter Movies crowned Black Panther as the most-tweeted movie on March 20, 2018, with 35 million tweets. That was an impressive achievement, but Endgame's number blew it away.

Avengers: Endgame can likely look forward to a long Twitter reign. That's worth a celebratory snap.