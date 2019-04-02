Avengers: Endgame tickets now on sale online, if you can get them

Marvel Studios/Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Assemble your superpowered movie-going team: tickets for Avengers: Endgame went on sale Tuesday morning at movie-ticket sites including Fandango and AMC.

Marvel also announced the news in a tweet, which was retweeted 10,000 times in just 12 minutes. Guess fans were ready for this news.

“It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left.” Tickets are now available for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26: https://t.co/93jQYXAc6I pic.twitter.com/NUKzNaIJhO — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 2, 2019

In what's become a familiar refrain, fans complained on social media about issues with the ticket sites.

AMC admitted in a tweet that its site had gone down.

"We want everyone to be able to grab their Avengers: Endgame tickets, but it looks like we've gotten Thanos' snap," the site's official Twitter account said in a tweet. At 9:15 a.m. PT, CNET still couldn't access the AMC site, or access AMC tickets through third-party sites, such as Fandango.

We want everyone to be able to grab their Avengers: Endgame tickets, but it looks like we've gotten Thanos' snap. We're working on getting things back up and running, and in the meantime, please keep trying our website and our partner sites! — AMC Guest Services (@AMCHelps) April 2, 2019

Fans agreed with the Thanos snap comparison.

You had one job. 502 Error - again. pic.twitter.com/oV77MSQHDk — Robert Collins (@RobertCollins) April 2, 2019

Now it says more than an hour. pic.twitter.com/6s7BeXtLAC — Adam Daniels (@AdamDaniels5) April 2, 2019

At the same time tickets went on sale, Marvel released a video that it's calling a special look at Endgame, but is pretty similar to a new trailer.

In the new footage, Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the Avengers seem prepared to face off once again.

"You could not live with your own failure," the supervillain says. "Where did that bring you? Back to me."

In an interview with director Anthony Russo, Fandango's Erik Davis tried to pin down that elusive runtime that has viewers planning bathroom strategies.

"We don't have an official locked runtime yet," Russo said. When asked about the three-hour rumors, though, he acknowledged "we are right at about that."

Russo was more tight-lipped about some of plot issues in the movie. He wouldn't say, for example, if Captain Marvel's cat, Goose, (who's really more than a cat) survived Thanos' snap. And he wouldn't go into detail on return of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), who's been in promo clips but wasn't in Avengers: Infinity War. But he did suggest that fans who need a refresher and can't sit through all the MCU movies at least watch Infinity War and 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

"Civil War and Infinity War are probably the two biggest lead-ins to this movie in the sense that Civil War created the situation where the Avengers were divided," he said.

Avengers: Endgame has been hotly awaited since the closing credits rolled on Avengers: Infinity War in April 2018. Fans have eagerly waited for the new film's title, for its trailer, for its runtime and now for the ticket-release news.

Avengers 4 is scheduled for an April 26 release in the US, April 25 in the UK, and April 24 in Australia.

Originally published April 2, 5:05 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:54 a.m. PT: Adds AMC tweet about its site being down, and fan reaction.

The backstory in a nutshell: Thanos has now acquired all the infinity stones and zapped half the universe's population. According to CNET sister site ComicBook.com, the new film shows the Avengers meeting to discuss how to thwart Thanos and bring back those he destroyed in Avengers: Infinity War.

The fourth film in the blockbuster series builds on the success of 2012's The Avengers, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. And it will have additional momentum from Captain Marvel, who destroyed at the box office, with a $61.4 million opening day for her own feature film. (After Avengers: Endgame comes Spider-Man: Far from Home, which premieres on July 5.)

Once you buy your tickets for Avengers: Endgame, you'll have plenty of time to get all caught up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We have a helpful guide on how to watch all of the movies in order, including those you can watch on Netflix: Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp.