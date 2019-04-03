Avengers: Endgame smashes ticket sale records going back 19 years

The endgame is turning out to be pretty profitable. Not only did Avengers: Endgame take only six hours to crush a record for tickets sold within 24 hours, but ticket site Fandango has announced the film set its biggest single-day ticket-sales record in the company's 19-year history.
In the US, the site broke its own previous single-day record from Dec. 25, 2015, the opening weekend of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, in just eight hours. The company also set records elsewhere: the site's Brazil subsidiary sold more tickets for Avengers: Endgame in just one hour than it sold in the entire first day of ticket presales for 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.
Theater chain Alamo Drafthouse had a good day, too. The Texas-based chain, famous for kicking out patrons who text or talk during films, tweeted that Avengers: Endgame set a record for it as well.
"Yesterday was our biggest day for ticket sales ever," the chain said in a tweet. "To put it in perspective -- Avengers: Endgame sold about three times as many tickets as Infinity War's first day on sale."
It wasn't easy for everyone who wanted tickets to get them. The site for AMC theaters went down for hours on Tuesday, and its mobile app was down even longer.
Avengers Endgame is scheduled for an April 26 release in the US, April 25 in the UK and April 24 in Australia.
For more plot theories, characters reveals and news check out our Avengers: Endgame movie guide. Also, check out our sister sites ComicBook.com and GameSpot for more Avengers: Endgame coverage. If you want to catch up with the MCU movies before the Endgame begins, here's our guide to streaming them all.
With Shazam, a big kid in a cape gives us DC's most fun adventure yet: DC hits back at Captain Marvel with a superpowered version of classic comedy Big that completes DC's magical transformation.
The Twilight Zone premiere makes my stand-up comedy nightmares too real: Jordan Peele's reboot starts with a comedy of terrors starring Kumail Nanjiani, and for a working comic like me, it's dead-on.
Discuss: Avengers: Endgame smashes ticket sale records going back 19 years
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.