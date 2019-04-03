Avengers: Endgame smashes ticket sale records going back 19 years

Marvel

The endgame is turning out to be pretty profitable. Not only did Avengers: Endgame take only six hours to crush a record for tickets sold within 24 hours, but ticket site Fandango has announced the film set its biggest single-day ticket-sales record in the company's 19-year history.

In the US, the site broke its own previous single-day record from Dec. 25, 2015, the opening weekend of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, in just eight hours. The company also set records elsewhere: the site's Brazil subsidiary sold more tickets for Avengers: Endgame in just one hour than it sold in the entire first day of ticket presales for 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

Theater chain Alamo Drafthouse had a good day, too. The Texas-based chain, famous for kicking out patrons who text or talk during films, tweeted that Avengers: Endgame set a record for it as well.

"Yesterday was our biggest day for ticket sales ever," the chain said in a tweet. "To put it in perspective -- Avengers: Endgame sold about three times as many tickets as Infinity War's first day on sale."

Yesterday was our biggest day for ticket sales ever.



To put it in perspective – #AvengersEndgame sold about three times as many tickets as INFINITY WAR's first day on sale. pic.twitter.com/M2i6WXR68W — Alamo Drafthouse (@alamodrafthouse) April 3, 2019

It wasn't easy for everyone who wanted tickets to get them. The site for AMC theaters went down for hours on Tuesday, and its mobile app was down even longer.

We want everyone to be able to grab their Avengers: Endgame tickets, but it looks like we've gotten Thanos' snap. We're working on getting things back up and running, and in the meantime, please keep trying our website and our partner sites! — AMC Guest Services (@AMCHelps) April 2, 2019

Avengers Endgame is scheduled for an April 26 release in the US, April 25 in the UK and April 24 in Australia.

