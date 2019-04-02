Avengers: Endgame smashes presale ticket record held by Force Awakens

Avengers: Endgame is now the most anticipated movie ever, according to movie-ticket sales site Fandango. Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning at 5 a.m. PT., and Marvel fans quickly pushed the movie past its MCU predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, and three Star Wars films.

Although the records include the film's first 24 hours of presales, Avengers: Endgame only needed 6 hours to take the top spot. Star Wars: The Force Awakens is No. 2, followed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Avengers: Infinity War.

#AvengersEndgame gave The Force Awakens the *snap* as the top-selling pre-sale title in the first 24 hours.



(notice the perfect balance of the top 5?) pic.twitter.com/BwYAOQekf3 — Fandango (@Fandango) April 2, 2019

"Avengers: Endgame sales have exceeded all expectations and surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the previous record-holder, to become Fandango's top-selling title in its first 24 hours of sales, and it accomplished that feat in only 6 hours," Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a statement.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo thanked the fans in a tweet sent Tuesday afternoon that read, "Unbelievable. You guys are awesome."

Not all fans were able to just snap their fingers and get tickets. Movie theater chain AMC admitted in a tweet that its site had gone down.

"We want everyone to be able to grab their Avengers: Endgame tickets, but it looks like we've gotten Thanos' snap," the site's official Twitter account said in a tweet.

We want everyone to be able to grab their Avengers: Endgame tickets, but it looks like we've gotten Thanos' snap. We're working on getting things back up and running, and in the meantime, please keep trying our website and our partner sites! — AMC Guest Services (@AMCHelps) April 2, 2019

The site was back up by afternoon, but while it was down, patrons couldn't access AMC's site directly or access AMC tickets through third-party sites, such as Fandango.

As of 2 p.m. PT on Tuesday, AMC had tweeted that its site was back up, but the chain's mobile app was still having issues.

Thank you for your patience movie fans. Our website is back up! Please visit https://t.co/CA1GHbpWfA to get your tickets. We will let you know when the mobile app is functioning properly. — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 2, 2019

Avengers 4 is scheduled for an April 26 release in the US, April 25 in the UK and April 24 in Australia.