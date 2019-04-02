CNET también está disponible en español.

Avengers: Endgame smashes presale ticket record held by Force Awakens

The much-anticipated Marvel movie passed Avengers: Infinity War and three Star Wars films on its way to the top.

Avengers: Endgame is now the most anticipated movie ever, according to movie-ticket sales site Fandango. Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning at 5 a.m. PT., and Marvel fans quickly pushed the movie past its MCU predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, and three Star Wars films.

Although the records include the film's first 24 hours of presales, Avengers: Endgame only needed 6 hours to take the top spot. Star Wars: The Force Awakens is No. 2, followed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Avengers: Infinity War.

"Avengers: Endgame sales have exceeded all expectations and surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the previous record-holder, to become Fandango's top-selling title in its first 24 hours of sales, and it accomplished that feat in only 6 hours," Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a statement. 

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo thanked the fans in a tweet sent Tuesday afternoon that read, "Unbelievable. You guys are awesome."

Not all fans were able to just snap their fingers and get tickets. Movie theater chain AMC admitted in a tweet that its site had gone down. 

"We want everyone to be able to grab their Avengers: Endgame tickets, but it looks like we've gotten Thanos' snap," the site's official Twitter account said in a tweet. 

The site was back up by afternoon, but while it was down, patrons couldn't access AMC's site directly or access AMC tickets through third-party sites, such as Fandango.

As of 2 p.m. PT on Tuesday, AMC had tweeted that its site was back up, but the chain's mobile app was still having issues.

Avengers 4 is scheduled for an April 26 release in the US, April 25 in the UK and April 24 in Australia.

