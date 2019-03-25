Avengers Endgame runtime tops three hours, now we await ticket release

Marvel Studios

Start practicing holding it, moviegoers, because Avengers: Endgame is currently three hours and two minutes long, according to the runtime listed on the AMC theaters website.

AMC has update their website with the official synopsis for #AvengersEndgame and lists the runtime as 3 hours, 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Uy4LEAsnJg — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) March 25, 2019

This isn't exactly a surprise. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and directors Joe and Anthony Russo have already said the film was sitting right around the three-hour mark.

"Some movies can be 90 minutes and feel like they're four hours," Feige told Collider March 5. "And some movies can be three and a half hours and feel like 90 minutes ... And every version of Endgame thus far, and the ones that we're honing in on, feel very good."

Earlier this year, I talked to Dan Gardner, creator of the RunPee app, which tells users the best spots to duck out for bathroom breaks during long movies. Gardner ran the numbers for all Marvel movies and noted that the ensemble films especially have been getting longer -- a natural result of trying to include different character storylines.

And Gardner suggested Endgame viewers look for a scene that appears to lead up to a big battle, saying such scenes are often breathers and good bathroom break points. He noted that RunPee, his app, will have spoiler-free Avengers: Endgame "peetimes" added to the app by the film's opening night.

Online ticket-seller Fandango announced the runtime as well, only to be deluged by messages from fans eager to know when tickets will go on sale.

Fans want that ticket-release time like Avengers villain Thanos wanted the Infinity Stones. "Release the tickets before I snap my fingers," snarked one user, sharing a photo of Thanos.

Release the tickets before I snap my fingers pic.twitter.com/WgroLJFeAc — jasonnnn (@Jason__infinity) March 25, 2019

My brain automatically thought this was when the tickets were going on sale lol — fuck you lookin at? (@milkybrain) March 25, 2019

where the tickets at my dude — Ally Stay (@AllyStayy) March 25, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled for an April 26, release in the US, April 25 in the UK, and April 24 in Australia.