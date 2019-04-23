Avengers: Endgame review: Three-hour Marvel thrill ride tops Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War's cliffhanger ending left me fuming. Avengers: Endgame left me completely satisfied.

Directors Anthony and Joseph Russo have made a three-hour epic that flies by, just like Infinity War did in 2 hours and 40 minutes. Yet Endgame multiplies the scale tenfold. It has way more heroes, way more destinations and way more complexity.

While Infinity War revolves around Thanos' quest to "balance" the universe by wiping out half of all life, Endgame brings the focus back to the surviving Avengers as they fight to resurrect everyone who got snapped to dust.

The shift in focus brings a shift in tone marked by the camaraderie between Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johannson) and the rest of the heroes who headlined 2012's The Avengers. The villain-focused Infinity War was dark and deadly. This one goes lighter as it turns toward the heroes, with plenty of humor, and even some absurdity, mixed in with the heartbreak and insane action sequences.

Endgame is a giant sequel to every MCU movie ever, but thankfully an in-depth knowledge of those films is unnecessary. The plot does jump around at times, which might confuse casual viewers, but bottom line: this thrill ride kicks off big and never lets up. It's so much fun.

Now that half the cast is out of the picture, the core Avengers and other surviving characters get more room for character development. The film dives into each hero's motivations and history -- especially important since this could be the final adventure for some of the longer-serving actors.

Standout Scarlett Johansson dazzles as Natasha Romanoff becomes a true leader who by Endgame sees Stark, Rogers and all the other heroes as a family that she must protect. This Natasha is a far cry from the agent who feared the leak of her dark past in the past seven MCU films she's starred in. Endgame sets her up well for her highly rumored solo film.

Her stories get further amplified by the return of Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton, who embraces both his darker Ronin identity seen in recent trailers and his archer skills as Hawkeye. Barton didn't make an appearance in Infinity War, and his return here both evolves the desperation the heroes are facing while giving audiences a return to the close friendship Romanoff and Barton have shared since 2012's Avengers.

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans also get arcs showcasing the evolution of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers -- fitting since the former kickstarted the MCU with 2008's Iron Man and the latter is the first Avenger. The movie wastes no time pairing the two back up despite Stark being last seen stranded in space, and gives audiences the chance to see how strong they are working as partners instead of rivals as established in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Of the core characters, Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner take over the more absurd side of the story. In one way it's fitting considering the more comedic take both characters have moved toward since 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. Yet of the arcs given to the original Avengers, theirs feels less epic due to their comic roles. Their antics are welcome, though at times their scenes feel a bit cringeworthy considering the overall effort to save lives.

Every single action sequence here deserves to be seen on the largest screen possible. In Infinity War, the Russos demonstrated their ability to take action from Earth to space and back, and each of Endgame provides plenty of epic clashes and gorgeous vistas to relish. Even the more basic settings, like the Avengers' headquarters somewhere in upstate New York, get made over into expansive settings.

If you've enjoyed previous Marvel movies, see Endgame as soon as you possibly can. And stay away from any leaks until you do.