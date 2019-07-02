Avengers: Endgame rerelease postcredits scenes, explained

Marvel Studios

Rereleasing Avengers: Endgame with extra content may not have pushed the Marvel blockbuster past Avatar at the global box office, but all you Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are no doubt curious about the new bells and whistles. Well, I took the three-hour plunge and watched the movie again last night, so here are the details.

Before the movie

We get a new message from Tom Holland, Spidey in Spider-Man: Far From Home, saying the preview for that film will play after Endgame. Then Anthony Russo -- who directed the movie along with his brother Joe -- tells you to stick around after the credits for "something special."

Marvel Studios/Screenshot by CNET

Stan Lee tribute

The first special something turns out to be a lovely tribute to late Marvel legend Stan Lee -- who co-created the Avengers, Spider-Man and countless other timeless characters -- in which he talks about he just wrote comics to pay the rent and was astounded by how popular his work became.

Lee interacts with MCU directors like James Gunn, Taika Waititi, Kenneth Branagh and Jon Favreau, along with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, as he shot some of his cameos through the years. Lee humbly says he's "a very lucky guy" before a message.

"Stan we love you 3000," it reads, referencing Morgan and Tony Stark's Endgame lines.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 things Avengers: Endgame sets up for the future

Deleted scene

The unfinished extra scene sees Professor Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) rescuing people from a burning building before he gets a phone call from Captain America. It includes a cool cameo from Reginald VelJohnson as a fire chief looking up at the building.

You might remember VelJohnson as Sgt. Al Powell in Die Hard, a movie Ant-Man incorrectly mentions as being about time travel in Endgame. The actor's perspective in the deleted scene also mirrors that of his character in Die Hard -- he spends much of that movie communicating with hero John McClane (Bruce Willis) from outside Nakatomi Plaza.

The scene includes very early CGI effects and most likely served as Hulk's post-"five years later" reintroduction sometime during the production -- the diner scene in the finished cut was a much better choice. It's also a bit disappointing that we didn't get to see the cut Thanos fight scene with Hawkeye and Black Widow.

Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures

After the deleted scene, we see the opening scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home -- the next movie in the MCU timeline, in which SHIELD Director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) encounter Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Mexico -- we've got a postcredits explainer for that movie too.

"From all of us at Marvel Studios, thank you," reads the final message.

Straight up, this stuff isn't worth another trip to the theater. Endgame itself is worthy of multiple viewings, but the extra content here is more like a taster for the Blu-ray special features. You can definitely wait until August to see the new stuff.