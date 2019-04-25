My 59-hour Marvel movie marathon is here. Yes, I'm watching 59 hours of Marvel movies, back to back (to back).

For two and a half days, I'm essentially confined to a chair at an AMC theater in San Francisco as I attempt to watch all the movies from start to finish, beginning with Iron Man and wrapping up with Avengers: Endgame on Thursday (read our CNET review of Endgame here). I'll sleep in a theater chair and eat way more popcorn than I probably should. It's been nice knowing you, everyone.

5-day vacation or trip to the movies? pic.twitter.com/vbfr7ySqal — Abrar Al-Heeti (@alheeti_3) April 23, 2019

I slept well Monday night, the night before the big race, but not for very long since I got home late. My bags were packed with (hopefully) everything I'll need to keep me going: toothbrush, toothpaste, neck pillow, leggings, socks and battery packs. Lots of battery packs.

Now playing: Watch this: 24 hours into the 59-hour Marvel movie marathon

I'll add to this story (latest updates at the bottom) and share Twitter updates about my dwindling state of mind, so be sure to follow me there to see how I'm holding up.

Before this, I'd seen only three MCU movies: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther and Captain Marvel. I liked them, but I wouldn't call myself a giant Marvel fan... yet. Here's to hopefully becoming one.

The movie rundown:

Day 1

Tuesday, 9:23 a.m. PT: I'm standing outside the AMC Metreon waiting to get in. There are seven other people waiting. I'd figured the theater would've opened the doors by now. First meal of the day: lemon cake from Starbucks. A needed sugar rush.

Tuesday, 9:58 a.m. PT: I'm in my seat! These chairs are seriously nice. Plenty of space between rows, which is great for getting in and out and stretching your legs.

Tuesday, noon PT: Just finished Iron Man! I'm pleased to say I enjoyed it, as pretty much everyone told me I would. The plot was fun to follow and there wasn't too much crazy action (which can be a deterrent for me). And I'm actually -- dare I say it -- excited to watch the sequel in a few hours.

Also, these seats are amazing. I can totally see myself taking some incredible power naps in here.

Now playing: Watch this: Preparing for a 59-hour Marvel movie marathon

Still not hungry enough for lunch -- I had some lemon cake at around 9:30 and that's kept me full. Maybe I'll get some pizza when I do get hungry, though. Tony Stark ate some in the movie and it looked delicious. Next up: The Incredible Hulk.

Tuesday, 2 p.m. PT: Stepped out of The Incredible Hulk for a quick prayer break (I'm Muslim and I pray five times a day). Was going to wait until the movie was over but figured it wouldn't kill me to miss some of it....

The Incredible Hulk is done. Not a huge fan. I was also distracted by the fact that every time I saw @TyBurrelI I could only see him as Phil Dunphy — Abrar Al-Heeti (@alheeti_3) April 23, 2019

Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. PT: Iron Man 2 is starting and I'm eating delicious BBQ chicken pizza.

Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. PT: Iron Man 2 just ended. It was fun, I just didn't get as into the plot as I did for the first movie. To be fair, I don't know if I should blame the movie or my brain.

It was pretty cool to see pieces of (what I assume to be) other Marvel movies start coming together, with what I believe to be Captain America's shield appearing in one scene and Scarlett Johansson's character showing up (I don't know the character's name without Googling it, I'm afraid to say).

I'm starting to feel sleepy but I wonder if that's because I've been in a dark room for six hours. Thor is next. Let's see if I doze off.

Iron Man 2 just ended. Didn't like it as much as the first, but it was still fun. 19 movies to go! Thor is next. Should I nap during the next one or fight my sleepiness? — Abrar Al-Heeti (@alheeti_3) April 23, 2019

Tuesday 7:44 p.m PT: Just finished grabbing dinner with my friend and colleague Alexandra Able. We had some delicious burgers and garlic fries from Super Duper that totally hit the spot (sorry to the guy sitting next to me in the theater).

I'm enjoying an hour-and-a-half break between Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger. I tried to sleep during Thor but it turns out that's easier said than done, as I was woken up by loud sound effects throughout. Still, it's safe to say that movie was lost on me. Based on feedback from many folks on Twitter, though, I didn't miss much.

Now playing: Watch this: Nine-hour check-in at the 59-hour Marvel movie marathon

I'm charging my phone in the hallway, but a few folks are napping in the theater. Rest will be much needed, as the next long break isn't until around 10:30 a.m. PT tomorrow.

Tuesday, 10:14 p.m. PT: I loved Captain America: The First Avenger. It's my favorite of the films I've seen so far. I think part of it has to do with the fact that I enjoy stories set in the past, but I also just loved the plot. I can't wait to see the other Captain America movies.

Also, Captain America is absolutely gorgeous. Just saying.

Seems like just about everyone in the theater is still awake. Let's see how long we all last tonight. The Avengers is next! I'm excited.

Day 2

Wednesday, 12:48 a.m. PT: My descent has begun.

I was looking forward to The Avengers because of the praise it got from my friends and colleagues, but this is when the sleepiness really kicked in. I tried resting my head on a pillow for comfort but it quickly became clear that was a sure way to knock out in no time. Even when I sat upright, I inadvertently dozed off a few times.

But I think it's OK. Each time I woke up from my mini naps (maybe about four times), they were still fighting Loki. There's a lot of fighting in this movie. Like, really a lot. I wouldn't mind if there was a little less. After a while, I start to just block it out.

Turns out my short naps weren't that deep, though, because I could still kind of hear everything happening.

Iron Man 3 is next. I'm planning to just knock out during this one. Based on what I've been told on Twitter and heard here in the theater, I don't think it'll be a loss to miss it.

Wednesday, 3:28 a.m PT: Just woke up to find Iron Man 3 had ended. I did it! I slept through the entire film! I'd say a little less than half the theater is also asleep right now.

Turns out eye masks actually do help me sleep! (Look at those tired eyes, though.) Just woke up to find Iron Man 3 had ended. Let's do it again (Thor: The Dark World is next). pic.twitter.com/8Em7hnFs37 — Abrar Al-Heeti (@alheeti_3) April 24, 2019

Thor: The Dark World is next. Hoping that's also OK to skip, because I'm planning to. More sleep is probably needed.

Wednesday, 6:57 a.m. PT: Just finished taking my fourth prayer break. I'm glad I slept well during the last two movies. Thor was unnecessarily loud at some points, but that didn't deter me from my mission to energize.

I looked at the list of movies to check what's next (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) and then asked myself: Do I even care? What's the difference at this point? They're all movies I know nothing about and will most likely end up watching anyway, because I'm here. When you're a total newbie and you watch them all back to back to back, this whole concept of setting them apart (at least for me) starts to go out the window. Am I becoming cynical? Maybe. But can you blame me?

Still, I'm otherwise feeling good about the rest of this. I can do it! I'm also excited to see what that charming Captain America is up to now.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier was FABULOUS. Forgive my cynicism in my previous update: https://t.co/ud5H31g7yz — Abrar Al-Heeti (@alheeti_3) April 24, 2019

Wednesday, 8:21 a.m. PT: OK, let me amend the tone on my last update. Captain America: The Winter Soldier totally deserved my time and interest. I'm starting to feel like this may be the story I'm most interested in, at least so far. I missed the beginning (these 15-minute breaks really aren't long enough), but I felt I could still pick up the plotline when I got back in the theater from my prayer/filming/bathroom break.

When Bucky showed up, I gasped. That was such a good plot twist. What I love about the two Captain America movies I've seen so far is how they work in emotion. In the first one, when Captain America said "I had a date," my heart broke. In The Winter Soldier, I almost lost it when he told Bucky during the fight scene, "I'm with you til the end of the line." So good.

Guardians of the Galaxy is next. Not sure if I should be excited.

Wednesday, 10:14 a.m PT: I couldn't really get into Guardians of the Galaxy. The fantasy element was a bit too strong for my taste, I think. It did have good humor, which was a redeeming quality. But honestly, I was hardly paying attention. I think I was also distracted by the fact that I have a TWO-HOUR break now!

24 hours in!! I'm surprised, but I still feel great. All your well wishes must be working 🙏 Almost halfway there! Thanks for following along with me so far. It's been super fun hearing from you all. Let's keep going! — Abrar Al-Heeti (@alheeti_3) April 24, 2019

I think I'm going to walk outside and get an acai bowl (I know, I'm such a Californian. But I could use something healthy and refreshing). I'm pretty hungry. It'll also be an opportunity to get some steps on this Fitbit Versa the folks there were nice enough to loan me. I set it up almost three hours ago and as of now, I have 869 steps. Let's bring that number up.

Wednesday, 12:47 p.m. PT: That two-hour break went by fast. Grabbed my acai bowl and did a little on-camera stuff before heading back, only to find they'd brought McDonald's for us. I picked the Captain America Happy Meal, because ... duh.

Avengers: Age of Ultron is on now, but I'm sitting outside the theater working on posting updates and admiring my Happy Meal toy. I'll head inside in a bit.

Wednesday, 1:42 p.m. PT: I think I'm getting dehydrated. I need to drink more water.

Wednesday, 1:56 p.m. PT: Also, the Fitbit Versa lent to me by the company tells me I reached 5,195 steps! Walking during that break was helpful.

Wednesday, 2:41 p.m PT: Afternoon sleepiness is starting to kick in, but I must resist.

I caught the last 40 minutes of Avengers: Age of Ultron, which means I understood nothing. There were a few new faces among the main characters that I need to learn about.

Ant-Man is next. I want to watch this one start to finish, but I'm getting sleepier by the minute. Maybe eating will help.

I picked up some Korean food for later during my break. An Acai bowl can only hold you for so long.

Wednesday, 4:58 p.m PT: I started to get into Ant-Man and thought it was really fun (plus, points for being based in San Francisco). But my energy started to run low, and I realized if I didn't take a nap, I ran the risk of dozing off during Captain America: Civil War, which is up next. So less than halfway through Ant-Man, I let myself sleep.

I'd like to go back and watch it in full sometime, without having to watch 21 other movies, too.

Wednesday, 7:35 p.m. PT: I loved Captain America: Civil War, to no one's surprise, I'm sure. It was really entertaining and fun to follow. Good jokes, too. Spider-Man gets a lot of credit for that. He and Tony Stark make an epic pair.

I actually had to check the schedule a few times to make sure I wasn't watching an Avengers film, because Captain America doesn't appear that much more than the other characters.

Also, I have a buddy now! My friend and colleague Alexandra Able is here. She brought me earplugs for tonight. Bless her soul.

Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. PT: I wish I was tired enough to sleep through Doctor Strange.

I need to try to sleep so I can be awake for Thor: Ragnarok at 3:20 a.m. PT. I've been told it's a good one. After that, we get a 1.5 hour break before Black Panther, which I've already seen twice. If I need more sleep, I can get it then.

I'm curious to see the sleep stats from my Fitbit after. Goodnight for now.

Day 3

Thursday, 1:21 a.m. PT: It's officially day three! I managed to sleep through Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which I imagine is impressive given there are apparently some major battle scenes. Woke up a little earlier than I'd planned since Spider-Man: Homecoming (which I've already seen) is on.

My Fitbit says I slept for 2 hours and 1 minute. Don't forget that one minute. I think it was really critical. I didn't hit any stages of sleep -- REM, light, deep -- apparently. It just says "No Stages."

What a rave review! I mean look how excited she is! pic.twitter.com/Ied8ZaqjaD — Alexandra Able (@AlexandraAble) April 25, 2019

Thursday, 2:59 a.m. PT: I managed to fall asleep again for an hour and half during Spider-Man: Homecoming so I could have energy for Thor: Ragnarok. For the most part, I tend to miraculously wake up just as films wrap up, which is great.

This may be the end of my nighttime rest, which totals a whopping 3 hours and 37 minutes, according to my Fitbit. Only six more movies to go! I can't believe we're almost there.

Thursday, 5:25 a.m. PT: Thanks to everyone who urged me to stay awake and alert during Thor: Ragnarok. I really enjoyed it. I could still get into it even after having slept through the first two movies, and I enjoyed the humor. (Yes, I'm still capable of laughing at this point.)

The Hulk and Thor seemed like an unlikely pairing, but they complement each other pretty well.

Some people slept on blankets on the floor and benches in the hallway. I'm not that desperate yet — Abrar Al-Heeti (@alheeti_3) April 25, 2019

I'm sensing 3.5 hours of sleep probably isn't sufficient for the day. The most important thing, of course, is that I'm wide awake for Avengers: Endgame tonight. I have a 1.5 hour break now, but I'm planning to close my eyes during Black Panther afterward even though I love that movie. I've seen it twice already. It's all about the sacrifices.

Time to get something to eat.

Thursday, 7:47 a.m. PT: Just changed my clothes for the first time since this started. The first outfit lasted longer than I expected. I feel refreshed and ready for the last five films!

I can't believe I'm saying this, but I think I'm going to miss this when it's over. The theater and its long hallways, quiet corners and comfy seats have become home to me these last few days. It's amazing how quickly your body can adjust to things and how seamlessly you can adapt to new routines. I've gotten into the rhythm of: watch movie, tweet and update live blog when I can, drink water, get up to use the bathroom during breaks, eat something, repeat. It's been really fun. I think I'll come out of this experience unscathed.

As you can see, I haven't yet fallen asleep during Blank Panther like I said I might. I guess there's still time. Either way, I have to be awake for Avengers: Infinity War, which is next. I'm excited.

New outfit who dis pic.twitter.com/5hoe8Ek46C — Abrar Al-Heeti (@alheeti_3) April 25, 2019

This story originally published April 23 at 10 a.m. PT and will be updated often over the course of the marathon.