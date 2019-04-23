Avengers: Endgame has no postcredits scene, but there is (kind of) a stinger

Avengers: Endgame has a 3-hour runtime and if your bladder is microscopic (like mine) you're probably going to need to beeline for the bathroom as the credits begin to roll. So do you need to stick around through the credits for an end-credits scene?

Nope, you're free and clear to run out, as there is no mid- or post-credits scene.

But also, there's kind of a teaser?

Unlike other MCU films, there isn't a traditional end scene to Endgame, but there is a minor-sort-of-maybe-"we're still debating it" audio stinger. After the crawling credits finish, the Marvel logo appears and an audio teaser is played. It sounded a bit like clanking? Really, it just seems like a way to show fans that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue and will return.

It could be metal on metal, someone blacksmithing, someone just banging something, or maybe just an accident we all hear now. (I thought it sounded a bit like a bell but I also really had to pee.)

None of our viewing party could figure out exactly what the audio stinger was, but some of us have some off-the-wall guesses (is it a Secret Wars teaser? Is it an obscure X-Men teaser?), and we'll let you know as we hear it more at our next screenings.

I would recommend staying for the initial part of the credits, which serve as a beautiful homage to all of the (many) Avengers, but especially the original six, as much of the marketing has done. So even if you don't stay for the audio stinger, at least wait till the rolling credits to leave.