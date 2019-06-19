Avengers: Endgame is headed back to theaters with new footage

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame is heading back to theaters. In an interview with Comicbook.com, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said the re-released movie would also include new scenes.

"I don't know if it's been announced. And I don't know how much... Yeah, we're doing it next weekend," Feige said.

Avengers: Endgame, which came out in April, broke box office records and became the no. 2 movie of all time in the US in terms of ticket sales. As of June, it's earned more than $831 million domestically, and more than $2.7 billion worldwide. That last figure puts Endgame shy of Avatar's record of about $2.8 billion worldwide.

The re-release comes a few weeks before Marvel's next entry, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Update, 6:38 a.m. PT: Adds additional information.