Avengers: Endgame is headed back to theaters with a new post-credits scene

Avengers: Endgame is heading back to theaters. In an interview with CNET sister site ComicBook.com out Wednesday, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said the re-released movie would also include new footage.

"I don't know if it's been announced. And I don't know how much ... Yeah, we're doing it next weekend," Feige said.

In a separate interview with Screen Rant, Feige said it won't be an extended cut, but rather "if you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises."

That tribute will be to late Marvel legend Stan Lee.

Avengers: Endgame didn't include the traditional, post-credits scene -- only a short audio stinger of what sounds like clanking. Some internet theories suggest it's a nod to Iron Man.

"The Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe," reads a new listing from theater chain Cinemark. "Includes seven minutes of bonus content and Stan Lee tribute."

Avengers: Endgame, which came out in April, broke box office records and became the No. 2 movie of all time in the US in terms of ticket sales. As of June, it's earned more than $831 million domestically and more than $2.7 billion worldwide. That last figure leaves Endgame shy of Avatar's record of about $2.8 billion worldwide. This re-release could help Endgame close the gap.

The movie followed 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and largely wrapped up the last decade or so of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

The re-release comes a few weeks before Marvel's next entry, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

