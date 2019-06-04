Avengers: Endgame fans demand new fate for Iron Man

Marvel Studios

Fans take Marvel movies awfully personally, especially when Tony Stark bit the dust in Avengers: Endgame (hey, even the Russo brothers said the spoiler ban's been lifted now).

So it should come as no surprise that a fan petition urging Marvel Studios to resurrect Robert Downey Jr.'s character has more than 17,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

"MCU's Tony deserves to come back fully alive," the petition implores. "He didn't deserve this and it's not fair. After everything he's been through, and done for everyone, he deserves to live and see his daughter grow up."

Fan petitions have become almost ubiquitous after major pop culture events these days. Recent petitions have urged everything from a redo of Game of Thrones' final season to the naming of a black hole after Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

This one will need quite a few more signatures to compete with the biggies: that Game of Thrones petition has more than 1.6 million online signatures.

And this one likely won't do anything but make some fans feel accomplished for now, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on without the rakish billionaire character. (That said, Iron Man's too great a character not to be resurrected eventually -- maybe not with Downey in the role.)

Still, it's a sweetly written request. The petition goes on to cite one of Stark's most memorable lines from the film, using the expression the character used to express his love for his young daughter. "We love him so much," it reads. "We love him 3000."