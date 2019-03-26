Avengers: Endgame fan posters try to save our favorite non-Marvel heroes

Marvel Studios

Marvel has just given the world a big clue as to who survived the end of Avengers: Infinity War, when Thanos snapped his fingers and turned half the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and the world for that matter) to dust.

To tease the upcoming Avengers: Endgame movie, Marvel Studios shared a raft of movie posters showing which characters survived (in full color) and which characters disappeared (shown in gray) with the tagline "Avenge the Fallen." (You can see all the original posters here).

But why should Marvel's heroes be the only ones who get saved?

A bunch of fans (and the usual dank meme suspects) took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the characters they want to see avenged. And frankly, we're a little sad that Marvel's remaining heroes can't put their powers to use beyond the MCU.

A few fans gave suggestions for other Marvel heroes that deserved a mention...

As well as those they really thought should be culled...

There were some niche pop culture references...

And nods to other franchises that should be avenged in Thanos' name...

And if you want to know exactly where the Venn diagram overlaps between Ru Paul's Drag Race and the Avengers, it's in this tweet right here...

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on April 26.

For more plot theories, characters reveals and news check out our Avengers: Endgame movie guide. Also, check out our sister sites ComicBook.com and GameSpot for more Avengers: Endgame coverage.

If you want to catch up with the MCU movies before the Endgame begins, here's our guide to streaming them all.