Avengers: Endgame directors are making Magic: The Gathering show for Netflix

After guiding Marvel's Avengers through Endgame, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo are diving into the world of Magic: The Gathering for Netflix.

Netflix and Hasbro announced Monday that the Russo brothers are the executive producers of the first animated adaptation based on the long-popular trading-card game. The adaptation will revolve around the magic-wielding Planeswalkers.

"We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us," the Russos said in the announcement.

No release date, details about the animated show's style or episode numbers were provided with Monday's announcement. Henry Gilroy (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and Jose Molina (The Tick, Agent Carter) will serve as the show's writers and showrunners, while animation will be done by Octopie Network along with Bardel Studio.

Magic is the latest game that Netflix is adapting into a show, which follows the streaming service's adaptation of The Witcher that's in the works starring Henry Cavill. Meanwhile Netflix has also been turning its own programs into interactive, game-like experiences such as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and an upcoming interactive episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The streaming service is also jumping straight into the video game industry's biggest annual event with a Netflix panel at E3 2019 focused on how its original shows are becoming games.

For the Russos, the new show is the latest television adaptation for the directors, which has also included 2019's first season of Deadly Class.

