Avengers, armed with Captain Marvel, go after Thanos in Disney Plus clip

Marvel Studios

Disney gave a new glimpse of the highly anticipated movie Avengers: Endgame at an event Thursday, showing a clip of the superheroes who survived Thanos' genocidal snap.

Captain America got the final world in the scene, as they plotted to chase after the villain: "Let's go get this son of a bitch."

The scene opens with Nebula, saying Thanos spent a long time trying to perfect her and that, even disassembled, she wanted to please him. She would ask him where he'd go when he succeeded, and "his answer was always the same: to the garden."

"That's cute," War Machine answers. "Thanos has a retirement plan."

Rocket Raccoon says the gang picked up signs of a power surge two days ago on a planet, and Black Widow leans into a holographic model of the world noting Thanos must have used the Infinity Stones again.

Captain Marvel says "Lets go get him," to which Captain America responds, "Just like that?"

"Yeah, just like that," she tells him.

Bruce Banner steps up, asking "If we do this, how do we know it won't be any different than it was before?"

Captain Marvel again is resolute: "Because before you didn't have me."

The scene wraps with selections included in an earlier trailer. Thor stands up from eating food at a table, and he approaches Captain Marvel, summoning his hammer that goes whiffing past her hair. He approves of her. Captain America leans into the planetary hologram, saying "Let's go get this son of a bitch."

Disney is leaning hard into franchises like Marvel to develop exclusive spinoff shows, a crucial enticement for people to sign up for its Disney Plus streaming service coming late this year. A rival to Netflix, Disney Plus will also be where movies like Endgame are first available to stream after they've finished their run in theaters. The company announced details at the event Thursday.

Disney has four Marvel original series planned for Disney Plus that piggyback on the universe of its big-budget films, with shows in the pipeline that feature Loki, Hawkeye, and team-ups between Scarlet Witch and Vision as well as the Winter Soldier and Falcon.