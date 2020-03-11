Marvel

Disneyland's Avengers Campus will open July 18, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said during the company's annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday.

The theme park will prominently feature Spider-Man and be located in Disney's California Adventure. Disney's already teased an animatronic Spidey from the Imagineering team that can flip through the air. There will also be an attraction called Worldwide Engineering Brigade, or WEB headquarters. The idea is Tony Stark founded WEB to "develop advancements in super-powered technology, including new enhancements to Spider-Man's suit as their debut project."

Executive Chairman Bob Iger also made reference to coronavirus, saying "We're all sobered by the concern that we feel for everyone affected by this global crisis," also noting that the company has been "incredibly resilient" over the years," Variety reported.