Avengers: Endgame trailer shows the emotional wreckage Thanos left behind

After some false alarms, the endlessly hyped first trailer for Avengers 4 hit Friday morning, immediately sparking an internet freak-out and a frenzy of analysis and speculation. The trailer made its appearance before the end of the year as Marvel President Kevin Feige had insinuated it would. It arrived one week after the one-year anniversary of Avengers: Infinity War's first trailer -- causing some fans to question whether we'd even get a trailer as that date came and went.

And finally, we have a name.

Welcome to Avengers: Endgame.

The dark trailer opens with Iron Man in space, in a ship he presumably found (and/or cobbled together) while on Titan, waxing poetic about Infinity War's devastating Snappening in a recording meant for fiance Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) seems like a beaten man who's accepted his fate. "Part of the journey is the end," he says.

"Thanos did exactly what he said he was going to do," Black Widow says. "He wiped out 50 percent of all living creatures."

"We lost, all of us," Captain America says. "We lost friends, we lost family, we lost a part of ourselves. This is the fight of our lives."

The trailer features a lot of (beardless) Cap, but more importantly we get our first look at Hawkeye (slash Ronin, maybe?) IN YEARS. (Probably both for us and the Avengers, truthfully.)

Also, let's not forget the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer featured footage never seen in the movie. This trailer probably won't be much different. Not that we think this shot of Ronin is a misdirect, but it certainly looks like a very different Hawkeye than we've seen before. Same timeline? New universe? Big questions all around.

Here are some new things we learned from the trailer (and some things we have questions about):

Uhm, anybody seen Captain Marvel

How did SCOTT LANG (aka Ant-Man) get out of the quantum realm?!? Cap sees the smallest Avenger on a screen and says, "Is this an old message?" Feels like we're going to be asking that question more than once. (Yes, probably a time vortex, but still.)

Why is there no look featuring those "leaked" OG New York set photos? Are those saved for later? Were they a misdirect?

Cap is beardless and Thor is bearded. That doesn't necessarily mean anything. I just wanted to mention it and include a photo.

Why does Marvel list the YouTube video as simply " Marvel Studios' Avengers "? No second half of the name, no info, nothing. Is this a trick?



"? No second half of the name, no info, nothing. Is this a trick? 🚨MAYDAY: SHURI IS MISSING AND/OR SNAPPED 🚨Looks like the list of who's been snapped

We're definitely still left wondering if directors the Russo brothers were trolling us with that earlier Insta full of silhouettes and ladders. We do know the movie may be a beast in length, as director Joe Russo revealed less than a month ago it was about three hours long (at the time, that is).

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame. In theaters April 26, 2019. pic.twitter.com/DFYmIq006o — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 7, 2018

Hot on the heels of Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame is pushed forward and now to set to open globally on April 26, 2019. Endgame will star, well, we think pretty much everyone who's ever been in an MCU movie.

According to the official Marvel countdown clock, we still have 139(ish) days to go.

