Atari video game hotel concept art teases futuristic cyberpunk theme

Atari

New concept art from Atari has given us a peek at one of the establishments in its future line of video game-themed hotels. From the images, it looks like it could have some influences from Blade Runner and Tron. It's also possible this could be one of the first hotels planned for Las Vegas or Phoenix.

Atari's hotel line is meant to reflect the history and future of video games. The video game company teamed up with architecture and design firm Gensler to bring this pop culture project to life.

Atari

"Atari Hotels will create a world that caters to gamers of all ages and experience levels, giving them a place to call home -- a groundbreaking experience that shares Atari's legacy of innovation," Atari CEO Fred Chesnais said in a release.

Read more: Atari VCS is getting thousands of retro games

The video game company announced in January that it would be opening eight video-game themed hotels in two locations in California -- San Francisco and San Jose -- as well as in Austin, Texas; Chicago; Denver; Las Vegas; and Seattle. Atari said the hotels would offer an "immersive" gaming experience including AR and VR.

Atari

CNET reached out to Atari for further information and we'll update when we hear back.

You can sign up to be an Atari Hotels member for news and offers now.