Atari is making a comeback, but this time by pushing into the hotels space. The arcade game company announced Monday it'll be opening eight video game-themed hotels across the US. The first will be in Phoenix and will break ground in spring 2020.

Atari, whose cult games included Pac-Man, Pong, Space Invaders, Asteroids and Q*bert, says the hotels will be "a unique lodging experience combining the iconic brand with a one-of-a-kind video game-themed destination." They'll also be located in two locations in California -- San Francisco and San Jose -- as well as in Austin, Texas; Chicago; Denver; Las Vegas; and Seattle.

The Atari Hotels will have "fully immersive experiences," including augmented reality and virtual reality. Some will also come with esports venues. The hotels will have a "nostalgic and retro meets modern look and feel," according to Napoleon Smith III, whose agency GSD Group acquired the rights to build the themed hotels.

"Let's face it, how cool will it be to stay inside an Atari?!" Smith said.

You can sign up to be an Atari Hotels member for news and offers now.

Originally published Jan. 27.

Update, Jan. 28: Adds further comment from GSD Group's Napoleon Smith III.