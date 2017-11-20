Enlarge Image ESO/M. Kornmesser

Our solar system recently had a very strange visitor. For the first time ever, scientists last month spotted an interstellar object invading our part of space. Astronomers are now revealing more details about the interstellar interloper and it's just plain weird.

The Pan-Starrs 1 telescope in Hawaii first spotted the object on Oct. 19 when it was already heading back to interstellar space. Astronomers rushed to make observations. An artist's impression shows a very elongated shape, different from any known asteroids. Scientists estimate it is about 1,300 feet (400 meters) in length.

Originally named A/2017 U1, it now has the official moniker "Oumuamua," which refers to its distant origin as a messenger from the past.

"Oumuamua may well have been wandering through the Milky Way, unattached to any star system, for hundreds of millions of years before its chance encounter with the Solar System," says the European Southern Observatory, which used its Very Large Telescope in Chile to observe the object.

Gemini Observatory/AURA/NSF

The Gemini Observatory, a collaboration between telescopes in Hawaii and Chile, also got in on the action, resulting in a color composite image of Oumuamua.

University of Hawaii astronomer Karen Meech says the rapidly rotating asteroid has a "complex, convoluted shape," is dark red in color and is "completely inert, without the faintest hint of dust around it."

Meech and an international research team published their findings Monday in the journal Nature with the title "A brief visit from a red and extremely elongated interstellar asteroid."

The International Astronomical Union, which is responsible for cataloging the names of space objects, also gave the asteroid its very first "I" for "interstellar" designation, which shifts its formal name from A/2017 U1 (with the "A" standing for "asteroid") to "1I/2017 U1."

Scientists expect our solar system receives interstellar visitors like this one several times each year, but they are faint and extremely hard to find, which makes Oumuamua all the more special.

Rebooting the Reef: CNET dives deep into how tech can help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.