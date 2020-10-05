Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ubisoft launches Viking history podcast

Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is around a month out from launching and Ubisoft is drumming up the hype machine in a clever way: with a history podcast. On Monday the gaming giant launched Echoes of Valhalla, a five-part podcast series that aims to brush up your knowledge of the vikings.

Echoes of Valhalla is available exclusively on Spotify. Each of its episodes is just 15 minutes long, so you can knock the entire series out in just a third of the length of one Joe Rogan Experience episode.

"Who are the Vikings?" asks the synopsis for episode 1. "Share the way of life, customs and beliefs of these men of the North. Understand exactly what is going to urge them to leave their lands and magnificent lands to risk it all for the chance to find fame and fortune."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes place in the late 9th century and you'll play as a Norwegian viking as he/she invades England. Obviously, the more conversant you are with Nordic (and English) history, the more you'll get out of the game -- and 15 minute podcasts make that dense history easier to swallow.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be released on Nov. 10 for the PS4, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Series S/X. It'll hit the PS5 two days later on Nov. 12.