Assassin's Creed Valhalla will come out Nov. 10, Ubisoft revealed in a tweet Wednesday, a week earlier than its previous Nov. 17 release date. It'll arrive on the same day as Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S next-gen consoles.
Discuss: Assassin's Creed Valhalla is launching early, alongside Xbox Series X
