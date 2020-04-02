AsktheGov lets politicians answer COVID-19 questions via Twitter

Image by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Twitter has announced two digital events this week in the midst of the coronavirus crisis: the first is a Q&A with state governors, in which the politicians of over a dozen states will participate; the second connects citizens with various city mayors. The #AsktheGov event will be running April 2, and the #AsktheMayor event will run April 3.

Governors from the following states will participate:

Rhode Island

Virginia, California

Maryland

Arkansas

Michigan

Alabama

Missouri

New Mexico

Washington

New Jersey

Ohio

New Hampshire

Illinois

#AsktheMayor will follow on Friday, and will include mayors from nine major cities:

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Kansas City, MO

Dayton, OH

Denver, CO

Salt Lake City, UT

Philadelphia, PA

San Jose, CA

Seattle, WA



If you want to follow either event, search the hashtags #AsktheGov or #AsktheMayor on Twitter.