#AsktheGov lets politicians answer COVID-19 questions via Twitter

Governors from over a dozen states are participating today, and mayors will participate in a similar #AsktheMayor event tomorrow.

Image by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Twitter has announced two digital events this week in the midst of the coronavirus crisis: the first is a Q&A with state governors, in which the politicians of over a dozen states will participate; the second connects citizens with various city mayors. The #AsktheGov event will be running April 2, and the #AsktheMayor event will run April 3.

Governors from the following states will participate:

  • Rhode Island
  • Virginia, California
  • Maryland
  • Arkansas
  • Michigan
  • Alabama
  • Missouri
  • New Mexico
  • Washington
  • New Jersey
  • Ohio
  • New Hampshire
  • Illinois

#AsktheMayor will follow on Friday, and will include mayors from nine major cities:

  • Charlotte, NC
  • Chicago, IL
  • Kansas City, MO
  • Dayton, OH
  • Denver, CO
  • Salt Lake City, UT
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • San Jose, CA
  • Seattle, WA

If you want to follow either event, search the hashtags #AsktheGov or #AsktheMayor on Twitter.

