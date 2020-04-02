AsktheGov lets politicians answer COVID-19 questions via Twitter

Twitter has announced two digital events this week in the midst of the coronavirus crisis: the first is a Q&A with state governors, in which the politicians of over a dozen states will participate; the second connects citizens with various city mayors. The #AsktheGov event will be running April 2, and the #AsktheMayor event will run April 3.
Governors from the following states will participate:
- Rhode Island
- Virginia, California
- Maryland
- Arkansas
- Michigan
- Alabama
- Missouri
- New Mexico
- Washington
- New Jersey
- Ohio
- New Hampshire
- Illinois
#AsktheMayor will follow on Friday, and will include mayors from nine major cities:
- Charlotte, NC
- Chicago, IL
- Kansas City, MO
- Dayton, OH
- Denver, CO
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Philadelphia, PA
- San Jose, CA
- Seattle, WA
If you want to follow either event, search the hashtags #AsktheGov or #AsktheMayor on Twitter.
