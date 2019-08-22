As the Titanic wreck disappears, 4K video could help preserve it

It'd been 14 years since divers visited the wreck of the Titanic. But now a new team of undersea explorers has captured footage that gives a glimpse of the continued effects of salt water and bacteria on the luxury ocean liner that sank in 1912.
The team behind the dives used specially adapted cameras to capture 4K footage, which'll be used in an upcoming documentary from Atlantic Productions, according to a press release.
"These assets will help assess the wreck's current condition and project its future, as well as making it possible to visualize the wreck using augmented reality and virtual reality technology," according to a Wednesday statement from Triton Submarines.
A Titanic historian told CBS News that the level of deterioration is shocking, and that the captain's bath tub -- a favorite image from the wreck -- is already gone.
