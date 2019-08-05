Area 51 raid event 'to see them aliens' removed by Facebook

David Becker / Getty Images

In July a Facebook event was created to coordinate a facetious raid on Area 51, the famously classified military base in Las Vegas, Nevada. It became an online sensation. Over 2 million Facebook users signed up, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert gave it a spot on their respective talk shows, and the US air force strongly advised citizens against raiding the facility. But now, the Facebook event page has been taken down.

It appears as though Facebook took the page down on Aug. 3 for it violating community standards. Matthew Roberts, the event creator, posted a screenshot to his personal Facebook page of Facebook's notice that it has taken down the event.

"The event page might've gotten zucced but im still throwing a fuckin party (sic)," Roberts wrote in a subsequent post, making reference to Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg.

A website for the event, scheduled to take place on Sept. 20, is still up. However, a GoFundMe page that the site directs you to, for an "Area 51 festival," has also been taken down. Both Facebook and Roberts have been contacted for comment.

The plan for the event, as explained on the now-deleted Facebook event, is as follows: "We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let's see them aliens."

"Naruto run" refers to the main character in the eponymous Naruto anime.

Area 51 is a highly classified zone around 150 miles from Las Vegas, Nevada, a detachment of the famed Edwards Air Force Base. No one really knows what the base is used for, though it's speculated to be a location for aircraft development, and as such Area 51 has become synonymous with alien conspiracies. The most popular ones involve alien spaceships or aliens themselves, all allegedly housed within the classified zone.

The location reportedly got its name when, in 1951, the remains of the alleged Roswell UFO (said to have crashed in 1947) were brought to the base. In 2013, the CIA issued a 355-page declassified report detailing the birth of Area 51 and the U-2 spy planes developed and tested there.

The Facebook event created the Area 51 meme, which became a fixture on Twitter and Reddit throughout July. You can see some of our favourites below.

My motivation to study Vs. My motivation to get into Area 51 pic.twitter.com/lF7TbFb5RU — College Student (@FactsOfSchool) July 13, 2019