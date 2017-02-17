'Archer' season 7 hits Hulu in March 2017

At this point, you probably have H. Jon Benjamin's voice in your head yelling "Lana!" On March 28, you can listen to his glorious voice outside of your head (likely still yelling "Lana!" though).
The complete first season of "The Powerpuff Girls" arrives on Hulu starting March 24. That's a quality duo of animated series, right there.
A lot of notable movies and television programming are leaving Hulu at the end of March, so watch "Senorita Justice" (not notable for good things, by the way) and "Ink Master" while you can. Check out the full list below:
Available on Hulu in March 2017
March 1
- 13 Going on 30 (2004)
- 52 Pick Up (1986)
- The Adventure of Buckaroo Banzai (1984)
- The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)
- American Heart (1993)
- American Sasquatch Hunters: Bigfoot in America (2013)
- Ancient Aliens Origins (2016)
- And While We Were Here (2013)
- Badges of Fury (2013)
- Battle Ground (2013)
- The Big Kahuna (2000)
- Born to be Blue (2015) (*Showtime)
- Carrie (1976)
- The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)
- Cavemen (2014)
- Charlie Bartlett (2008)
- Clueless (1995)
- Code 46 (2013) (*Showtime)
- Commitment (2013)
- A Company Man (2013)
- Confession of Murder (2014)
- The Courier (2012)
- Curse of the Zodiac (2007)
- The Cutting Edge (1992)
- The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)
- Dead Man's Bounty (2008)
- Doomsday Book (2012)
- Dummy (2003)
- Eastern Bandits (2014)
- Enemy at the Gates (2001) (*Showtime)
- The Final Cut (2004) (*Showtime)
- Flash Point (2008)
- Floating City (2012)
- The Fog (2005)
- The Four (2012)
- The Gambler (2014)
- Gang Related (1997)
- The Ghost Writer (2010) (*Showtime)
- The Guillotines (2013)
- Hannibal (2001)
- I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) (*Showtime)
- Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)
- The Karate Kid (1984)
- The Karate Kid: Part 2 (1986)
- The Karate Kid: Part 3 (1989)
- Kid Cannabis (2014)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
- King of the Mountain (1981)
- The Kings of the Streets (2012)
- The Last Tycoon (2012)
- Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit (2011)
- Little Big Soldier (2010)
- Lost Highway (1997) (*Showtime)
- Lost in Thailand (2014)
- The Man from Nowhere (2010)
- Miami Vice (2006)
- Mr. Majestyk (1974)
- Mystery Road (2013)
- National Treasure: Complete Four-Part Series (Hulu original)
- New World (2013)
- Ninja Masters (2009)
- Not Suitable for Children (2012)
- On the Job (2014)
- Ordinary People (1980) (*Showtime)
- The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
- Pele: Birth of a Legend (2016) (*Showtime)
- Penelope (2008)
- Possums (1998)
- Radio Days (1987)
- Requiem for a Dream (2000) (*Showtime)
- Saving General Yang (2013)
- Shaolin (2011)
- Shark Babes (2015) (*Showtime)
- A Simple Plan (1998)
- Slightly Single in LA (2013)
- Special ID (2014)
- Staying Alive (1983)
- The Substitute (1996)
- The Substitute 2: School's Out (1998)
- The Substitute 3: Winner Takes All (1999)
- The Substitute 4: Failure is not an Option (2001)
- Surf's Up (2007)
- The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
- Tai Chi Hero (2012)
- Tai Chi Zero (2012)
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)
- The Thieves (2012)
- Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2000)
- Top Gun (1986)
- Up in the Air (2009)
- Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
- A Viking Saga: The Darkest Days (2013)
- War of the Arrows (2011)
- What's Eating Gilbert Grape? (1993)
- The Wrath of Vajra (2013)
- Young Detective Dee (2014)
March 2
- Last Girl Standing (2015) (*Showtime)
March 3
- Young Ones (2014)
March 4
- La Piloto, series premiere (Univision)
- House of D (2004)
- Out of the Furnace (2013) (*Showtime)
March 5
- The Adventures of Dr. Buckeye Bottom, season 1 premiere (National Geographic)
- Food Chains (2014)
March 6
- A Gamer's Life (2016)
- ChickLit (2016)
- Making History, series premiere (Fox)
- The Real Housewives of New York City, complete season 8 (Bravo)
- Time After Time, series premiere (ABC)
March 8
- Uncensored with Michael Ware, complete season 1 (National Geographic)
March 9
- Burning Blue (2013)
- Tom Papa: Human Mule (2016)
March 10
- The Catch, season 2 premiere (ABC)
- Kicking & Screaming, series premiere (Fox)
- Steven Universe, complete season 3 (Cartoon Network)
March 11
- Angie Tribeca, complete season 2 (TBS)
- American Jihad (2010) (*Showtime)
March 13
- Future Baby (2016)
March 15
- Sheriff Callie's Wild West, complete season 2 (Disney Jr.)
- Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
March 16
- NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 1 (2016)
March 17
- A Bronx Tale (1993) (*Showtime)
- Counterfeit Cat, complete season 1 (Disney XD)
- Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)
- Fargo, complete season 2 (FX)
- Mr. Pickles, complete season 2 (Adult Swim)
- The Truth about Emmanuel (2013)
March 19
- Happy Birthday (2016)
- The Suspect (2013)
March 20
- Fear Inc. (2016)
March 21
- American Romance (2016)
- Dancing with the Stars, season 24 premiere (ABC)
- Fear the Walking Dead, complete season 2 (AMC)
- The Twins: Happily Ever After, series premiere (Freeform)
March 23
- Big Cat Week, season 7 premiere (National Geographic)
- Shots Fired, series premiere (Fox)
- NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 2 (2017)
March 24
- The Powerpuff Girls, complete season 1 (2016) (Cartoon Network)
March 26
- Love & Vets, complete season 1 (National Geographic)
March 27
- Skinwalkers (2006)
March 28
- Archer, complete season 7 (FX)
March 29
- Harlots, season 1 premiere (Hulu original)
- Star vs. The Forces of Evil, complete season 2 (Disney XD)
March 30
- Imaginary Mary, series premiere (ABC)
- NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 3 (2017)
March 31
- Dangerous Curves (1988)
- Disgraced (2008) (*Showtime)
Leaving Hulu in March 2017
March 5
- Those Who Can't (TruTV)
March 6
- Ink Master (Spike)
March 7
- Impastor (TV Land)
March 31
- Amelie (2001)
- Barbershop (2002)
- Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)
- Blaze You Out (2013)
- Cold War (2012)
- Curse of the Starving Class (1994)
- The Da Vinci Code (2006)
- Deadly Blessing (1981)
- Eyes of an Angel (1994)
- The Gift (2000)
- The Horse Whisperer (1998)
- The Italian Job (2003)
- Jackass: The Movie (2002)
- Jackass: Number Two (2006)
- King Kong (1976)
- Last Night (1998)
- Little Ninjas (1990)
- Malibu Beach (1978)
- Malibu High (1979)
- Nukie (1988)
- The Patriot (1986)
- The Piano (1994)
- Psychic (1992)
- Senorita Justice (2004)
- Shakespeare in Love (1998)
- Shooters (2003)
- Silent Tongue (1993)
- Six Weeks (1982)
- Snatch (2000)
- Stranger in the House (1997)
- There Will Be Blood (2007)
- Vanilla Sky (2001)
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast (it's free!).
Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play
Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube