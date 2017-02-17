'Archer' season 7 hits Hulu in March 2017

FX

At this point, you probably have H. Jon Benjamin's voice in your head yelling "Lana!" On March 28, you can listen to his glorious voice outside of your head (likely still yelling "Lana!" though).

The complete first season of "The Powerpuff Girls" arrives on Hulu starting March 24. That's a quality duo of animated series, right there.

A lot of notable movies and television programming are leaving Hulu at the end of March, so watch "Senorita Justice" (not notable for good things, by the way) and "Ink Master" while you can. Check out the full list below:

Available on Hulu in March 2017

March 1

March 2

Last Girl Standing (2015) (*Showtime)

March 3

Young Ones (2014)

March 4

March 5

The Adventures of Dr. Buckeye Bottom, season 1 premiere (National Geographic)

Food Chains (2014)

March 6

A Gamer's Life (2016)

ChickLit (2016)

Making History, series premiere (Fox)

The Real Housewives of New York City, complete season 8 (Bravo)

Time After Time, series premiere (ABC)

March 8

Uncensored with Michael Ware, complete season 1 (National Geographic)

March 9

Burning Blue (2013)

Tom Papa: Human Mule (2016)

March 10

March 11

Angie Tribeca, complete season 2 (TBS)

American Jihad (2010) (*Showtime)

March 13

Future Baby (2016)

March 15

March 16

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 1 (2016)

March 17

A Bronx Tale (1993) (*Showtime)

Counterfeit Cat, complete season 1 (Disney XD)

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

Fargo, complete season 2 (FX)

Mr. Pickles, complete season 2 (Adult Swim)

The Truth about Emmanuel (2013)

March 19

Happy Birthday (2016)

The Suspect (2013)

March 20

Fear Inc. (2016)

March 21

March 23

Big Cat Week, season 7 premiere (National Geographic)

Shots Fired, series premiere (Fox)

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 2 (2017)

March 24

The Powerpuff Girls, complete season 1 (2016) (Cartoon Network)

March 26

Love & Vets, complete season 1 (National Geographic)

March 27

March 28

Archer, complete season 7 (FX)

March 29

March 30

Imaginary Mary, series premiere (ABC)

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 3 (2017)

March 31

Dangerous Curves (1988)

Disgraced (2008) (*Showtime)

Leaving Hulu in March 2017

