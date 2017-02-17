'Archer' season 7 hits Hulu in March 2017

Because you can never have enough Sterling Archer, the complete seventh season arrives online.

Some trivia: Sterling Archer's look is based on Jason Fitzgerald, a photographer and former model.

 FX

At this point, you probably have H. Jon Benjamin's voice in your head yelling "Lana!" On March 28, you can listen to his glorious voice outside of your head (likely still yelling "Lana!" though).

The complete first season of "The Powerpuff Girls" arrives on Hulu starting March 24. That's a quality duo of animated series, right there.

A lot of notable movies and television programming are leaving Hulu at the end of March, so watch "Senorita Justice" (not notable for good things, by the way) and "Ink Master" while you can. Check out the full list below:

Available on Hulu in March 2017

March 1

March 2

  • Last Girl Standing (2015) (*Showtime)

March 3

  • Young Ones (2014)

March 4

March 5

March 6

March 8

March 9

March 10

March 11

  • Angie Tribeca, complete season 2 (TBS)
  • American Jihad (2010) (*Showtime)

March 13

  • Future Baby (2016)

March 15

March 16

  • NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 1 (2016)

March 17

March 19

  • Happy Birthday (2016)
  • The Suspect (2013)

March 20

  • Fear Inc. (2016)

March 21

March 23

  • Big Cat Week, season 7 premiere (National Geographic)
  • Shots Fired, series premiere (Fox)
  • NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 2 (2017)

March 24

March 26

  • Love & Vets, complete season 1 (National Geographic)

March 27

March 28

  • Archer, complete season 7 (FX)

March 29

March 30

  • Imaginary Mary, series premiere (ABC)
  • NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 3 (2017)

March 31

  • Dangerous Curves (1988)
  • Disgraced (2008) (*Showtime)

Leaving Hulu in March 2017

March 5

March 6

March 7

March 31

