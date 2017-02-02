Apple's working on its own chip for the MacBook Pro (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 70)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 70
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
Apple's record breaking quarter
iPhone 7 propels Apple to record-shattering sales
Apple Reports Record Results for 1Q 2017: $17.9B Profit on $78.4B Revenue, 78.3M iPhones
Apple bumps Samsung from top spot in smartphone share w/ record Q4 iPhone sales
iPad Sales
"We've got some exciting things coming on iPad and I'm optimistic about where things are headed," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "Customer satisfaction is through the roof. iPad Pro at 99%. So I see a lot of good things and hope for better results."
Tim Cook says more features planned for Apple TV, notes of 'cable bundle beginning to break down'
Apple Watch Dominated Holiday Season With Estimated 5.2 Million Shipments
Apple Said to Work on Mac Chip That Would Lessen Intel Role
Apple AirPods silently receive bug fix firmware update to version 3.5.1
Facebook reportedly working on an app for Apple TV for long-form video content
LG UltraFine 5K Display, Apple's external monitor solution, can become unusable when near a router
Justin Long, actor who played the Mac in Apple ad campaign, now appearing in (terrible) Huawei ad [Video]
Following Mario's mobile success, Nintendo plans to release 2-3 new iPhone games each year
Prince's music reportedly coming to Apple Music, other platforms on February 12
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.