Apple's reality show 'Planet of the Apps' debuts tonight

Apple

If you have been waiting patiently for Apple's new reality show "Planet of the Apps," your wait is almost over.

The show, casting 100 app developers attempting to create the next big app, will make its debut Tuesday night at about 9 p.m. PT on Apple Music, Apple said Tuesday afternoon. The 10-epsiode show features real iOS app developers pitching their wares to a panel of celebrity judges who then tell them whether their idea rocks or reeks.

The new program signals Apple's move toward creating original shows, following in the footsteps of Netflix and Amazon. In addition to exposure to millions of Apple TV viewers and real estate on Apple's App Store, participants will be competing in millions of dollars in venture capital from Lightspeed Venture Partners, an early-stage venture firm that has backed companies such as Snapchat, Brocade and Fusion-io.

The show will feature a traditional pitch, but instead of an elevator pitch, developers and entrepreneurs will be making an escalator pitch. At the end of the 60-second ride, celebrity judges such as Jessica Alba, will.i.am and Gwyneth Paltrow will indicate whether anyone is ever going to care about their app by swiping either left or right (a la Tinder).

The first episode will also be available on iTunes and at Planetoftheapps.com.

Apple posted this trailer earlier Tuesday:

