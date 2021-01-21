Apple's first VR headset will reportedly be powerful and pricey

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple's first virtual reality headset will reportedly sport powerful processors, a high-resolution display, a fan and a steep price tag. The VR headset will be considered a niche product and could be "far more expensive" than the $300-$900 headsets available from rivals, according to a report Thursday from Bloomberg.

Apple has long been expected to launch a VR device, tech that transports you into a different, digitally created world when you don bulky goggles. While it could hit more delays, Apple plans to launch the VR headset as soon as 2022, according to Bloomberg.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

