Apple

In celebration of Earth Day, Apple is holding an Earth Day workout challenge for Apple Watch users, the company said in a blog post Wednesday.

If you have an Apple Watch and complete a 30-minute workout on April 22, you can earn a "special Earth Day Award" as well as stickers for Messages.

Apple is also offering collections for Earth Day on Apple Books, Apple TV and Apple Podcasts.

