Apple Watch Series 4 may arrive in the fall, analyst says

Apple may announce the next generation of its Apple Watch line later this year, according to a report Tuesday by 9to5Mac.

The forecast comes from Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at KGI Securities. The longtime Apple watcher said the redesigned timepiece may have a 15 percent larger display, enhanced health monitoring and longer battery life.

Apple and KGI didn't immediately return requests for comment.

Apple will likely sell 22 million to 24 million Apple Watch units next year, or an increase of about 30 percent year-over-year, according to KGI's forecast. It based the expectations of an uptick in popularity on a "more trendy form factor design," new and better sensors, as well as price drops for older models.

The report comes as Apple unveiled new products at a Tuesday event in Chicago focused on education. The company rolled out new iPads, as well as several apps and programs aimed at getting teachers and students to use Apple devices in the classroom.