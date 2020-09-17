Apple Watch SE's lack of always-on display actually isn't a deal breaker: Our first impressions

Apple/Screenshot by Lynn La/CNET

Apple Event

At Apple's virtual event on Tuesday, the tech giant announced the new Apple Watch Series 6 and an entirely new wearable called the Apple Watch SE. Featuring WatchOS 7, water resistance and a proprietary dual-core S5 processor, the Apple Watch SE serves as a cheaper option to the flagship Apple Watch, starting at $279 (£269, AU$429). It will come in cellular and Wi-Fi-only variants, and ships out Sept. 18.

Though it doesn't have all the same high-end features as the Series 6, such as blood oxygen level measuring and an electocardiogram (EKG or ECG) sensor, the Watch SE still has some features that are new to WatchOS 7. That includes new watch faces and Family Setup. Staple features such as sleep tracking, fall detection and messaging are also built into the Watch SE.

One particular software feature that is missing from the Watch SE is the lack of an always-on display. Introduced in the Watch Series 5 last year and continued in the Watch Series 6, an always-on display doesn't require you to raise your wrist or tap the screen to look at the time or check for notifications.

Apple/Screenshot by Lynn La/CNET

As a big fan of the always-on display, we believed this would be a deal breaker for the Watch SE. But during our brief time with it, we noticed that the SE's raise-to-wake feature works fast and smoothly enough that we hardly misses the always-on display.

The Watch SE doesn't have as fast as a processor as the Watch Series 6, but the company said the SE is twice as fast as 2017's Series 3 watch. During our time with it, we didn't notice much difference in speed when it came to the Watch 6.

The Watch SE also looks similar to the Series 6 and has the same brightness and resolution. It will be compatible with Apple's two new watch bands, the Solo and Braided loop, too. We checked out the Solo loop and the material felt very comfortable. Rather than fussing with a fastener, it's convenient to simply slip onto your wrist, which is handy when you have your hands full. Finding the perfect fit, however, is important and Apple provided steps to help you pick the right size.

Though the Watch SE is cheaper than the $399 Apple Watch Series 6 (£379, AU$599), it's hardly the cheapest wearable on the market. The Galaxy Watch Active 2, for example, costs the same and the Fitbit Versa 2 is cheaper at $200. The SE also isn't even the cheapest wearable you can buy new from Apple. Its own Apple Watch Series 3, which launched in 2017, currently goes for $199.

