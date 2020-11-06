Esto también se puede leer en español.

Apple Watch SE drops to $230 at Walmart and Target

This is first solid Black Friday Apple Watch price cut we've seen.

The Apple Watch SE has the same design as the flagship Series 6 minus the always-on display. 

The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE were both just introduced last month. To date, we've only seen discounts of about $15 or $20 on each. But that changed today with sales at Target and Walmart. Both sizes of the Apple Watch SE are marked down by $50: That discount has the GPS versions of the 40mm SE starting at $230 and the 44mm models starting at $260.

The priciest, fastest and most feature-packed of the bunch, the Series 6 can measure your blood oxygen level and runs the new S6 processor. The Watch SE is the 2020 stepdown model -- it's basically the 2019 Series 5, but without an always-on screen. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3, which starts at $169. Unlike the Series 3, the Watch SE also supports Apple's new Family Setup plan that lets you set up an Apple Watch for your kid, but you'll need to spend up for the cellular version (and an accompanying wireless plan).

