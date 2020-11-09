Apple Watch SE Black Friday deal returns to Amazon: 40mm for $230, 44mm for $280

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

This weekend saw the first big price cuts on the Apple Watch SE, which was just introduced back in September. Sales at Target and Walmart chopped $50 off the retail price of both sizes, and that was later matched by Amazon. As of Monday morning, the discounts had disappeared. But now, both sizes of the Apple Watch SE are now $50 below the Apple Store price again: The GPS versions of the 40mm SE start at $230 and the 44mm models start at $260.

Amazon

Here's what's confusing: Rather than discount the main price, Amazon is doing that stealthy "Save $40 at checkout" note, effectively applying coupons to the items at checkout. Furthermore, it's $40 off because Amazon has already discounted $10 off the main price. But when you check out, the bottom line is that you'll be saving $50 versus what you'd be paying right now at the Apple Store.

The Watch SE is the 2020 stepdown model in Apple's 2020 wristwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3, which starts at $169. Unlike the Series 3, the Watch SE also supports Apple's new Family Setup plan that lets you set up an Apple Watch for your kid, but you'll need to spend up for the cellular version (and an accompanying wireless plan).

Those cellular models are .





Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 comparison

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.