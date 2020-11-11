Apple Watch SE Black Friday deal: 44mm back to $260 at Amazon

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

This past weekend saw the first big price cuts on the Apple Watch SE, which was just introduced back in September. Sales at Target and Walmart chopped $50 off the retail price of both sizes, and that was later matched by Amazon. As of Monday morning, the discounts had disappeared. But now, the $49 discount (versus the Apple Store price) is back at Amazon: The 44mm model is back down to $260. The 44mm cellular LTE model is also about $49 off ($310, down from $360).

Weirdly, the 40mm model is only $10 off ($269), but that makes is $9 more expensive than its larger sibling.

The Watch SE is the 2020 stepdown model in Apple's 2020 wristwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3, which starts at $169. Unlike the Series 3, the Watch SE also supports Apple's new Family Setup plan that lets you set up an Apple Watch for your kid, but you'll need to spend up for that afforementioned cellular version (and an accompanying wireless plan).





Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 comparison

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.