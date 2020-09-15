Apple Watch SE: Apple's new affordable wearable starts at $279

Screenshot by Lynn La/CNET

At Apple's virtual event on Tuesday, the tech giant announced the Apple Watch Series 6 as well as an entirely new wearable called the Apple Watch SE. Featuring the S5 chip, support for fall detection and WatchOS 7, the Apple Watch SE serves as a cheaper option of the flagship Apple Watch and starts at $279.

This is a developing story. Follow CNET's Apple coverage to see all of today's Apple news.