At Apple's virtual event on Tuesday, the tech giant announced the Apple Watch Series 6 as well as an entirely new wearable called the Apple Watch SE. Featuring the S5 chip, support for fall detection and WatchOS 7, the Apple Watch SE serves as a cheaper option of the flagship Apple Watch and starts at $279.
This is a developing story. Follow CNET's Apple coverage to see all of today's Apple news.
Discuss: Apple Watch SE: Apple's new affordable wearable starts at $279
