Apple Watch rainbow-pride face celebrates inclusion

Not only does this look cool, it supports inclusion and tolerance.

Apple will release a new watch face inspired by the rainbow pride flag for the Apple Watch, reportedly available Monday June 4, according to 9to5 Mac.

9to5Mac

The special pride face was first hinted at in the iOS 11.3 beta version of Apple's iPhone and iPad operating system. With the release of Apple's latest OS updates on Tuesday, iOS 11.4 and watchOS 4.3.1, 9to5Mac found code in the iOS suggesting the new face is inspired by a rainbow flag. It also found video assets in watchOS showing bands of colour, which will reportedly move if you tap the display.

The new watch face will likely be announced during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starting next week.