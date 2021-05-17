Apple Watch launches Pride Edition bands to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

Apple

Apple on Monday launched a new line of bands for the Apple Watch to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ movement and community. The new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop encompass the original LGBTQ+ rainbow, as well as strands to represent Black, Latinx, those lost to HIV/AIDS, transgender and nonbinary communities.

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop costs $99, and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop costs $49. You can order the new bands online now and they'll be available in Apple Stores on May 25. The Nike band will also be available on Nike's website soon.

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop works with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or later. The new Nike Sport Loop is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 or later.

In addition, a new Pride watch face display is coming this year in a software update. The tech giant launched pride-inspired sports bands back in 2020 along with Pride watch faces in the WatchOS 6.2.5 update.