Apple TV Plus wildlife documentary narrated by David Attenborough coming in April

To celebrate Earth Day 2021, Apple TV Plus plans to air a new wildlife documentary about the resilience of nature during the pandemic. Titled The Year the Earth Changed, the documentary is narrated by David Attenborough. The Year the Earth Changed is set to premiere on April 16 in over 100 countries.

"During this most difficult year, many people have reappraised the value and beauty of the natural world and taken great comfort from it," Attenborough said in a release Monday. "But the lockdown also created a unique experiment that has thrown light on the impact we have on the natural world. The stories of how wildlife responded have shown that making even small changes to what we do can make a big difference."

Check out the trailer here:

The Year the Earth Changed will feature footage from around the world spotlighting how humans and wildlife's relationship improved in 2020. When most of the world went into lockdowns and quarantines, birds sang in deserted cities, whales began communicating in new ways and capybaras paid special visits to South American suburbs.

Apple TV Plus is available on the Apple TV app and costs $5 a month after the seven-day free trial. In addition, if you recently purchased a new Apple device, you can qualify for a free year of the service.