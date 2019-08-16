Apple to fight $14 billion tax battle in European court next month

Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Apple is heading to court next month to fight against a 13 billion euro ($14.4 billion) tax bill handed down by the EU in 2016. The company will have its appeal against the bill heard at Europe's General Court on September 17 and 18, said Bloomberg on Friday.

The case relates to the bill that the EU Competition Commission ordered Ireland to recoup in August 2016, when it claimed that tech giant had an unfair advantage that allowed it pay less tax than it should in Ireland, where its EU headquarters are located.

Tim Cook denounced the bill as "political crap," and vowed to appeal. The US government tried, but failed to intervene. Ireland, which has a tax system that attracts many US tech companies to its shores, also disagrees with the EU's decision and will argue alongside Apple against the bill in court.

Apple has already started repaying some of the money the EU says it owes, and it is currently being held in an escrow account. The company did respond to request for comment.

The case is one of several appeals currently ongoing against Europe's tax decisions against multinationals. A spokeswoman for the European Competition Commission declined to comment.