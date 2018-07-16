Apple

World Emoji Day is Tuesday and Apple is getting the party started with the unveiling of some of the 70 new emojis coming to iOS later this year. One big development is a whole lot of new 'dos.

Apple will introduce a selection of new emoji hairstyles, including gray hair, curly hair, options for redheads and bald heads too. The ginger development will be welcomed by the thousands of people who signed a petition asking for redheaded emoji.

Apple

Your emoji salads are about to get tastier with the introduction of new food emoji for lettuce and mangoes. Skipping straight to dessert? Snack on a cupcake or moon cake emoji.

Apple

Apple's new emojis are in line with Unicode 11.0, which approved 66 new emojis in June, including a bagel, a cold face and superheroes.

Apple's World Emoji Day teaser is just a sample platter of the new illustrations to come. "Many additional characters across sports, symbols and more, will launch later this year, including a new superhero emoji, a softball, nazar amulet and infinity symbol," says Apple.