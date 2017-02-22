Apple slams Trump order rescinding transgender protections

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple late Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump's decision earlier in the day to roll back federal protections for transgender students in schools.

The company said it opposes any effort to revoke policies protecting transgender people and believes everyone deserves the opportunity to succeed in an environment free of discrimination.

"Apple believes everyone deserves a chance to thrive in an environment free from stigma and discrimination," the company said in a statement, first reported by Axios. "We support efforts toward greater acceptance, not less, and we strongly believe that transgender students should be treated as equals. We disagree with any effort to limit or rescind their rights and protections."

The statement comes just hours after the Trump administration reversed Obama-era policies requiring that public schools allow transgender students to use the restroom that corresponds with their gender identity. Trump's order Wednesday gives states and school districts the authority to decide whether federal sex discrimination law applies to gender identity.

Like many tech companies, Apple is no stranger to voicing opposition to government decisions seen as allowing discrimination against people who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender. In March 2016, Apple CEO Tim Cook was among more than 90 business executives who spoke out against out a North Carolina law that would force transgender students to use school toilets "inconsistent with their gender identity."

Cook, who announced in 2014 he is gay, has spoken out often against anti-LGBT legislation, and his name was featured on Alabama's anti-discrimination bill. The company has also been a frequent participant in San Francisco's annual Pride Parade, posting a video to YouTube of the many Apple employees who marched in the parade celebrating gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

