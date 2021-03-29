Suez Canal The Weeknd may release new song as an NFT Boston Dynamics Stretch Obi-Wan Kenobi casts Kumail Nanjiani $3,600 child tax credit

Apple offers PTO to employees so they can get vaccinated, report says

The tech giant is also reportedly offering paid sick leave for those who experience side effects from the injection.

Apple is looking to get its employees vaccinated. 

 Picture Alliance/Getty Images

To encourage its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Apple is offering them paid time off to go to the appointments,  Bloomberg reported Monday, citing unnamed sources. In addition, the company is also offering paid sick time for employees who experience side effects after getting the vaccine. Apple itself isn't providing shots for workers as it doesn't have access to the vaccines, according to "people with knowledge of the matter," Bloomberg reported. 

Since the onset of the pandemic, Apple has reportedly offered paid time off for its employees with symptoms of COVID-19. In addition, many corporate employees are still working remotely as the tech giant slowly reopens retail stores in the US. 

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

