Apple News names Oprah Winfrey as first-ever guest editor

Apple

Apple News named Oprah Winfrey as its first-ever guest editor on Tuesday, for her new book club selection Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. Winfrey will curate a collection of articles related to the book that'll be available to read on Apple's news aggregator later this month, the company said.

"This might be the most important book I've ever chosen for my book club," Winfrey said in a release. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents provides a new way of seeing racial inequality, giving rise to countless aha moments and helping us truly understand America as it is now and how we hope it will be."

The book, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and author Isabel Wilkerson is now available on Apple Books in both ebook and audiobook formats on iPhone, iPad and Mac. You can also listen to audiobooks using Apple Watch and CarPlay.